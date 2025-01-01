In her blue era: Hear Rihanna as Smurfette in new trailer for ‘Smurfs’

Paramount Pictures

Rihanna is, as she describes it, in her “blue era,” playing Smurfette, the self-described “coolest Smurf in the village” in the new live-action/animated movie Smurfs.

In a newly released trailer for this iteration of the beloved franchise film, Papa Smurf, played by John Goodman, is kidnapped by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, so Smurfette and the rest of the village head to Paris to rescue him. And at one point in the trailer, the Smurfs are actually seen in the non-animated, “real” world.

In addition to Rihanna and Goodman, the film also features the voices of Nick Offerman, James Corden, Hannah Waddingham, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Kurt Russell and more. The film arrives in theaters July 18.

This will be the fifth full-length feature film to star the blue creatures: The most recent one was 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village. Both Katy Perry and Demi Lovato have played Smurfette in past films.

So, will this new film bring us any new music from Rihanna, whose last album was released in 2016? Well, in the trailer, we hear her hit “Please Don’t Stop the Music” and someone — possibly Rihanna — singing a cover of the Belinda Carlisle hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” There’s also a snippet of a single from the soundtrack: “Higher Love,” by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. It’s available for pre-order now.

