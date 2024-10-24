In honor of World Mental Health Day, Megan Thee Stallion joins campaign to help prevent suicide

Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion is helping people with their mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on Oct. 10. She’s teaming with the California Department of Public Health for the Never A Bother initiative. The program intends to prevent suicide by offering tools and resources before, during and after a crisis. “Feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or alone? Hotties, you don’t have to go through it by yourself!” she wrote alongside a clip on Instagram of her discussing her own struggles with mental health.

“It took me a long time to be comfortable talking about my mental health,” Meg says. “Asking for help doesn’t make me weak. Asking for help actually built my strength … going to get the help gave me the tools to be stronger. So I just definitely want to talk to the Hotties and let them know it’s OK to ask for help. … Hotties, you are never a bother.”

