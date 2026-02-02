Investigators searching for suspect in killing, robbery of bar owner

(MOMENCE, Ill.) — Investigators are searching for a man believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a rural bar owner in Momence, Illinois.

Courtney Drysdale, 30, was pronounced dead at a bar near the Illinois-Indiana state line on Monday shortly before noon, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect and his vehicle that were captured by security footage at the bar.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible dead individual and classified the incident as a homicide based on evidence gathered during a preliminary examination on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drysdale was preparing to open the bar just before 11 a.m. when a suspect entered the bar and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the cash register, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said at a press conference Tuesday.

Despite Drysdale’s cooperation, the suspect allegedly shot her twice “execution style,” Downey said.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect attempted to remove what he believed was a digital recording device from a wall, but investigators were able to recover video evidence, Downey said.

No one else was in the bar at the time of the killing, Downey said.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene with a firearm and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Downey. The suspect was last seen traveling east toward Indiana in a white Ford or BMW sedan, with a sunroof and “distinctive dark rims,” Downey said.

Investigators are reviewing footage from the bar to determine if the suspect had previously been to the bar, according to Downey.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help positively identify the person or vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to keep their distance and contact authorities.

Anyone who has information related to the murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (815) 932-7463.

“Courtney was deeply loved not only by her family and her young daughter, but also by the many patrons and friends whose lives she touched,” Downey said.

“We are fully committed to bringing the person responsible to justice,” Downey said.

