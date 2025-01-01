Irv Gotti, music producer and founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc., dies at 54

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Irv Gotti, best known for starting the Murder Inc. label responsible for the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti, has died at 54 years old.

“His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide,” Def Jam said as it announced his death on social media.

The company did not offer a cause or time of death.

Gotti’s death follows reports he suffered a stroke that led to a brain bleed and was not responsive. He’d suffered a minor stroke in spring 2024 as a result of diabetes complications.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said at the time. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., started his music career producing tracks for Jay-Z, Fat Joe, DMX and others before launching Murder Inc. Records with his brother Chris Gotti in 1998. The label kickstarted the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd and Charli Baltimore, earning several charting songs before its decline. Gotti then returned to producing, this time for television. In 2022, he produced BET’s Tales and The Murder Inc. Story, about the rise and fall of his label.

