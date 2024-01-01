Issa Rae joins Doechii for performance of ‘Denial Is a River’ on Genius’ ‘Open Mic’

Disney/Randy Holmes

A Doechii and Issa Rae collab might not have been on our bingo cards for 2024, but it’s here. Doechii performed her song “Denial Is a River” for Genius’ Open Mic series, and she tapped Issa to help her with the conversation that’s part of the song.

“I had this crazy idea while listening to Doechii’s ‘Denial is a River’ one day. What if Issa Rae played the role of Doechii’s therapist in a special live rendition of the song?” explained Genius producer Andrés Tardio. “That idea is now real! Doechii and Issa showed up and made magic with their incredible talent and star power. Just undeniable greatness. So many great minds came together to bring this to life in such a dope way.”

On her Instagram Story, Issa thanked Doechii and Genius for featuring her in one of her favorite songs.

The Doechii and Issa collab comes after the rapper’s spotlight event at the Grammy Museum, where she performed an 11-song set, answered fans’ questions and received her flowers from Killer Mike.

“You truly are an artist. You’re not a rapper aspiring to be,” he said. “You’ve been an artist. You choose rap to tell a story but visually, [the cover of Alligator Bites Never Heal] is striking. It is absolutely a testimony to me that the south has produced an artist like you.”

“There are many other artists out of Florida, but you are the tip of the spear right now,” Mike continued. “I think you are the leader in rap right now.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.