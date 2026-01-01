IYCMI: Ty Dolla $ign, 50 Cent and more

Ty Dolla $ign released the music video for girl music vol. 1 track “bad b**** alert.” The visual captures Ty and Brittany Leigh Mae as a bride and groom on their wedding day. Brittany reflected on her lead role on Instagram: “Taking this role felt bigger than me. It wasn’t a curvy/plus-size woman being overly sexualized, fetishized, used for personal gain or hidden because of shame. It’s the perfect example of a woman that may not fit into all of society’s beauty standards, which let me just add were made up. Being loved out loud. Just how we always should be.”

Trevor Jackson dropped the video for “Friend of a Friend,” off his album I Love You, Goodbye. It arrives days after he announced his I Love You, Goodbye. The Healing Out Loud tour. Its starts on April 23 in Detroit and wraps May 8 in Indianapolis. The trek will also see Trevor make stops in Pittsburgh, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland and more. Tickets are currently on sale.

50 Cent dropped a music video, as well. “No More Tricks, No More Tries” finds him and guest feature Max B cruising through the streets, rapping from the back seat of a vehicle, partying at a club and more. It also appears to target Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East of the Let’s Rap About It podcast following their exchange about his involvement in Netflix’s Diddy documentary. The four appear in the video via AI.

