J. Cole drops new song ‘cLouds’

Just days after letting fans know he’s been “locked in on the music” and would be more consistent with his blog, J. Cole dropped a new song, “cLouds.” The song finds him addressing his thoughts on the world in 2025, specifically sharing some bars about Donald Trump‘s assassination attempt, billionaires and artificial intelligence.

“I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed Trump,” he spits, referring to the shooting that took place during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. “The gun that jammed because it seemed God had other plans.”

Bashing billionaires and their careless attitudes, he raps, “Throw it in the pan and caramelize for richness/ Served on a plate with sirloin steak to billionaires who don’t care the world’s gon’ break/ Long as they make money off it, pain brings profit.”

J. Cole also references artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the music industry.

“Don’t buy, subscribe so you can just stream your content/ Like rent, you won’t own a thing/ Before long, all the songs the whole world sings’ll be generated by latest of AI regimes/ As all of our favorite artists erased by it scream/ From the wayside, ‘Aye, whatever happened to human beings?’” he continues.

“cLouds,” Cole’s first release of 2025, premiered on his Inevitable blog alongside a post that let fans know he “just wanted to share.”

“Made this a few days ago, then I added a second verse and was like ‘man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there,'” he writes. “I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one… produced by DZL, Omen, and small contributions from me.”

