J. Cole launches new blog: ‘This is just a place for me to share’

J. Cole has found another way to connect with his fans, launching a blog on his Inevitable website just hours before his 40th birthday.

“This is just a place for me to share. I been wanting a lil blog for years. Somewhere to post random s*** I f*** with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms,” he wrote. “Finally pulled the trigger, bare with us as we still developing this page and the layout.”

Cole also shared a link to “Back in the Day” by Ahmad, which he says inspired his first blog post.

“Respect to AHMAD. I played this joint last night and was like ‘damn! there go my first post for the blog,'” he wrote. “Been loving this song since I was like 9 years old on Lewis street begging my mom for a bike I heard about called a GT performer. Now at midnight I will turn 40. Might save the sentimentals for a post tomorrow.”

“But in a nutshell I’m GRATEFUL. Happy new year to yall and God bless,” Cole continued. “2025 will be a good one.”

His blog arrives after the Inevitable audio series that led to the 10th anniversary show at Madison Square Garden celebrating 2014 Forest Hills Drive. In it, he reflected on some highlights and memorable moments on his journey to fame.

The MSG show featured a performance of the entire album, songs only his day-one fans would know and a tease for what’s to come at the final Dreamville Festival in April.

“I’ll see y’all at Dreamville Festival. Hopefully I’ll have something new to perform for y’all,” he said. Fans hope he means the arrival of his long-awaited upcoming album, The Fall Off.

