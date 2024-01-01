J. Cole plays two unreleased tracks with Kendrick Lamar on ‘Inevitable’ audio series

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

If Kendrick Lamar‘s new album wasn’t enough, J. Cole has allowed fans to hear some more music from the rapper. On Inevitable, the audio series where he reflects on his career, Cole shared two unreleased collabs with Kendrick, “Temptation” and “Shock the World,” both of which were made in 2010.

Cole then recalled meeting Kendrick, before sharing how one of those collaborations came to be.

“It was early 2010 in LA at a U-N-I release party. … I remember seeing him onstage and he spit a verse, and I was like, ‘Yo, this n**** right here is nice!’” he began. “So he got off stage and I let him know, like, ‘Bro, I f*** with you. You hard as f***.’ He was like, ‘Yo, I met you! I was at the [2010] XXL Freshmen cover shoot [with Jay Rock].’”

Cole says the two kept in touch and eventually met up at No I.D.‘s studio, where he played him a couple of songs with one verse, including “Temptation.” He says he told K.Dot he was free to have any of them and was met with a look that appeared to question if he was sure.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, go ahead, take them.’ He was like, ‘Bro, you sleeping on yourself,'” Cole recalled. “It struck me because it was actually the stone cold truth of my reality at that time. I was so focused on getting this unicorn hit for my album that I was actually sleeping on the s*** that I did well.”

It’s not clear why the songs were never officially released or whether Cole plans to drop them on streaming services, like he recently did with his The Come Up and The Warm Up mixtapes.

