J. Cole releases ‘Legacy’ music video in latest Trunk Sale vlog

J. Cole released the visual for his song “Legacy” as part of a recent vlog chronicling his trunk sale stops.

The video starts at two minutes, 50 seconds and finds Cole rapping in front of a convertible before getting in for a drive.

The vlog itself finds Cole interacting with fans in Nashville, giving them handshakes, signing CDs and having an in-depth conversation about his discography with a longtime supporter.

In the clip, he agrees with the fan’s theory that he was “completing the stories and all the chapters” of his life that he wanted to tell in The Fall-Off.

According to Cole, his albums The Come Up, The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Cole World:The Sideline Story, Born Sinner and Forest Hills Drive show the progression of his life.

K.O.D., 4 Your Eyez Only, The Off-Season and Might Delete Later, on the other hand, were just “side quests” and “lyrical exercise.” He explains, “It’s me practicing to get to The Fall-Off, which is the continuation of the J. Cole story — Jermaine’s life story in the form of this J. Cole character.”

While Cole feels there’s “nothing else to say as Jermaine via J. Cole,” he notes he may still work on some music. “Ima rap probably, I’ll hop on a song probably, I might even f*** around if I get inspired enough, I may do an album,” Cole says. “But I don’t care to continue that story.”

Cole kicks off his Fall-Off world tour on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

