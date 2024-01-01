J. Cole shares more unreleased songs with Kendrick Lamar, recalls reaction to ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

J. Cole shared more of his and Kendrick Lamar‘s unreleased songs on the latest episode of his audio series Inevitable, alongside an anecdote. Before manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad played the untitled tracks, he explained that they were recorded in 2012 when Drake‘s Club Paradise Tour stopped in Fayetteville.

“[Kendrick] came to Fayetteville and we worked on that studio bus for two or three days,” Cole recalled. “Before, I had sent him joints, but this was the first time we actually got to lock in and work on s***. And that s*** was so fun, dawg. … It felt like when your cousin would come over to your house.”

During the session, Cole heard some of Kendrick’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, an album that applied pressure to Cole’s journey when it was released.

“When Kendrick’s album dropped, the journey got harder, the mountain got steeper. Because similar to when [So Far Gone] dropped, where it was like, ‘Oh s***, here’s another person out there that has the same ambitions as me,’ it happened like that with Kendrick,” Cole said. “It was a feeling of surpassment. It was two indicators that told me. His first-week numbers were more than mine. The other thing was we had a show where we were both on the same lineup … and I went before him and he went after me.”

Cole previously shared unreleased K. Dot collabs “Shock the World” and “Temptation” on Inevitable, and released The Warm Up, The Come Up and Friday Night Lights on streaming services.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, he’ll be having a one-night-only concert at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, K. Dot will be heading on tour with SZA to support his GNX album.

