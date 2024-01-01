J. Cole shares musical journey on limited audio series, ‘Inevitable’

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

J. Cole‘s reflecting on his journey to stardom in a new “limited audio series” titled Inevitable.

Hosted alongside longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad and Scott Lazer, director of Cole’s videos “Kevin’s Heart,” “ATM” and more, the series will take fans through the ups and downs of Cole’s life, career and personal evolution, using old and unreleased music to help tell the story.

Inevitable arrives two years after the trio came up with the idea, per a post shared to Cole’s social media. They conceived of the project following Ib’s discovery of an old laptop featuring old demos and unreleased songs that brought up some of the “amazing memories that they’d shared over the years.”

Though he was initially hesitant to share so much of his life with fans, Cole says it had an emotional and therapeutic impact on him. He also recognized that many people could benefit from hearing his journey.

“If I was a younger version of myself, I know that I would get so much fuel from hearing this from somebody that went for theirs and ‘made it,'” Cole shared. “So, if you rocked with me at any point so far on my journey, I hope this will give you even more perspective and fill in a lot of blanks.”

He continued, “If you have your own dream in life that you hope to achieve, in any field, I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times. To go for it even when you may be afraid to.”

Inevitable premieres Monday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on its website. Access to all 10 episodes is available for a minimum of $10.

