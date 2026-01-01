J. Cole thanks fans for supporting ‘The Fall-Off,’ shares what’s next after Trunk Sales tour

After taking time to recover from his Trunk Sales tour, J. Cole is back with a new blog post. In it, he expressed gratitude for the support for his latest and possibly final album, The Fall-Off.

“This post is just me checking in and saying thank you for all the love on the album,” he wrote. “From the youtube videos I see, to the tik tok videos, ig and twitter posts that make it to me, it’s the best feeling when I see people that feel the same way I do about the music. For real.”

“It’s officially a month after The Fall-Off dropped, and I’m still over here playing it every day religiously as if I’m not the one that’s rapping on it,” he continued, singling out “The Let Out” as his favorite track right now. “’Poor Thang’ and ‘I love her again’ are creeping back up there too,” he added.

After giving fans some time to listen, digest and form their own thoughts on the album, Cole said he’s ready to do a press run.

“Now, I feel like it’s a good time to step out my comfort zone (home) and go and do some interviews,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of platforms out there that I f*** with, both big and small, and I look forward to showing up, showing love while continuing to push this album that I gave so much to.”

He also shared his intention to update the blog more regularly, as well as his excitement to go on tour despite not wanting to be away from his kids for an extended period of time.

