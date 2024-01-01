J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival returning in April 2025 for fifth anniversary celebration

Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival is making a return in 2025, marking its fifth anniversary. It will be taking place April 5 and April 6 at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The lineup has not yet been revealed, but presale tickets go on sale Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. ET. Fans must text DREAMVILLE to 68624 or sign up at dreamvillefest.com for access.

The 2025 festival will take place a year after the 2024 iteration, which featured J. Cole as the main act alongside SZA, Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent, who replaced Chris Brown.

Among the many highlights was Cole’s public apology to Kendrick Lamar following his “7 Minute Drill” diss track and subsequent departure from the feud.

Cole has recently blessed fans with the digital release of his mixtapes The Come Up and The Warm Up, while sharing parts of his journey on a new audio series titled Inevitable. On it, he’s talked about the influence Drake and Kanye West had on his career, and played two unreleased songs he made with Kendrick back in 2010.

