J. Cole’s Honda Civic breaks down during Trunk Sale tour

J. Cole once felt “Lonely at the Top,” but he was far from that during a temporary stop in Phoenix. His old Honda Civic broke down amid his Trunk Sale tour, and he was met with a crowd of fans while getting his vehicle fixed in the city.

“Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed,” Cole wrote Monday on X. “Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime.”

Video later surfaced of a group of people outside the auto shop cheering and documenting as Cole waved hello and walked into the crowd.

Cole kicked off his Trunk Sale tour about two weeks ago and as with other aspects of the rollout for his The Fall-Off album, he explained the concept behind the move.

“As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers ‘yo you like hip hop??’ Was the beginning of the sales pitch,” he wrote. “When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.”

Footage from recent stops of the Trunk Sale tour can be found on Cole’s YouTube.

The official Fall-Off tour is set to kick off in July.

