J.I.D. announces forthcoming album ‘God Does Like Ugly’

We’re one step closer to getting the album J.I.D. first teased during Paris Fashion Week. The latest update comes in the form of an announcement revealing the project’s name, God Does Like Ugly, as well as its Aug. 8 release date.

J.I.D. also shared a visual of a post-apocalyptic lost world, set in Atlanta and inspired by The Warriors, Mad Max and more.

“This is the first step into new world that I control,” J.I.D. says of God Does Like Ugly, the follow-up to his The Forever Story. “And. It’s. F******. UGLY.”

J.I.D.’s album is now available to preorder. It’s “a testament to prioritizing lyricism and artistry above all else,” the site says.

