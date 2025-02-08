Ja Rule gives eulogy at private funeral for Irv Gotti

Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Ja Rule said his goodbyes to Murda Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti Wednesday at a private funeral held at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York.

He read a eulogy at the service, of which a video was later posted on X. “I just want to say Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way and everybody has their moments of that with you,” he said in part. “We’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you my brother; see you when I get there.”

Sitting in the crowd were Gotti’s family, as well as attendees including Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita and Jay-Z, who sat in the front row, per Billboard. Gayle King, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, music video/film director Hype Williams, Benny Boom and Angie Martinez also attended to pay their respects.

“You knocked it out the park gotti,” Angie wrote after the service on Instagram. “Just left a beautiful and emotional service today honoring a life well lived. Irv was loved deeply and his contributions to the culture will out live us all. May God bless him & the whole Lorenzo family.”

Gotti passed away on Feb. 5 at 54 years old.

