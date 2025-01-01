Jacquees and DeJ Loaf team for F#*K A FRIEND ZONE tour

Live Nation Urban

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf are taking their friendship from the studio to the stage. They’ve revealed they’ll be touring together in 2025, announcing the F#*K A FRIEND ZONE Tour.

The two have scheduled 12 dates across the nation, including stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, LA, Philadelphia and Charlotte, the final city of the tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time at friendzonetour.com, preceded by a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and running through 11:59 p.m. local time.

“The wait is over! Coming to a city near you,” Jacquees wrote on his socials, tagging DeJ Loaf.

The two previously released their new single, “Favorite One,” which will appear on their upcoming joint project, ﻿F*** A Friend Zone 2. It’s a sequel to their 2017 collab album, F*** A Friend Zone.

