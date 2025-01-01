Jagged Edge celebrating 25 Years of ‘J.E. Heartbreak ﻿with special anniversary tour

Live Nation Urban

Jagged Edge is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, J.E. Heartbreak, with a special tour.

Announced Tuesday, An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak will feature performances of “Let’s Get Married,” “Promise” and other hits from the album, as well as songs from their discography, including “Where The Party At” and “I Gotta Be.” Cities on the tour, kicking off on March 28, include Dallas, Raleigh, Atlanta, St. Louis and Brooklyn, where the closing show will take place on April 20.

Presale tickets for An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time through 11:59 p.m. local time at jaggededgetour.com. The general sale is set to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

News of the tour arrives weeks after the release of Jagged Edge’s latest single, “Just Might Get It,” which will appear on their upcoming album, All Original Parts Vol. 1. The album is set to drop on Valentine’s Day.

