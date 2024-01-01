Jagged Edge’s Brandon Casey recovering from car accident

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Brandon Casey of Jagged Edge is recovering after a very bad car accident that left him hospitalized in the ICU.

Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed he’s at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, with a broken neck, broken ribs, skull fracture and scalp lacerations.

“I have to send a big Thank u [email protected] after bein in iCU for five days I kno the legendary Grady Trauma Center is everything it’s said to Be the Best in the country yall saved my life and I’m forever grateful,” he wrote alongside a photo of a hospital chart. “I’m so Thankful to all u ladies who took care of me who have nursed me fed me encouraged me Thank you from the bottom of my heart the most sincere Thank u I can conjure up.”

He adds it feels like “sumthin tryna take me off this planet and god keep tellin em nope not him not yet” while expressing gratitude to God for helping him through.

In a follow-up post, Brandon shared a photo of his wrecked car, noting he doesn’t “post these type pictures” because “the people who really love me don’t play about me and I don’t wanna add to they fright of how I may be doin.”

However, he posted to emphasize that in this particular situation, he “probably should be dead.”

This marks his second car accident in a year. He shared an image of his totaled car back in September 2023.

