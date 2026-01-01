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Jamie Foxx’s ‘Hularious’ special to premiere in October

News, Urban


It’s Jamie Foxx’s turn to take on Hularious, Hulu’s original stand-up comedy series. His special, dubbed Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself, is set to premiere Oct. 7 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

According to the synopsis, it will see the comedian take the stage, delivering “a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet.”

A first-look image from the special has posted to Hulu’s Instagram.

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself ﻿follows Jamie’s 2024 Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, his return to the stage after his 2023 medical emergency.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu.

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