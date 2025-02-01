Jason Weaver says his ‘The Chi’ character has led to ‘meaningful conversations’ with Black men

Sandy Morris/ Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Chi‘s seventh season is coming to an end. With episode 11 arriving on Friday, Jason Weaver talked to ABC Audio about how his character, Rashad, has helped him grow and become more tuned in with other Black men.

“I think one of the cool things that I’ve been able to do through that character, Shad, is have in real life more meaningful conversations with other Black men. Younger, older. Because Shad’s story is common for a lot of Black men, especially that come from underserved communities,” he says.

Rashad was introduced in season 4 as a former convict trying to do right and reintegrate into society after serving time in prison. He struggled to find a job for a while, but by season 6 secured a role as security detail for Alicia, a woman with ties to legitimate and underworld activities.

Jason notes he’s often approached by Black men who have had similar experiences, and share how the show has given them a new outlook on themselves and their situations.

“The show in some kind of way has made them feel they have a safe space to talk about their experiences and then talk to other Black men about the experiences looking for guidance and insight,” he says, noting in the past he’s only been praised for being funny or simply portraying a character.

“I’m not saying that’s bad, but I think with this show and with this character, Shad, it’s allowing me to have just more real conversations with brothers to where we both walk away from the conversation … feeling like we’ve poured into one another,” Jason says. “It’s rewarding both personally as well as professionally being aligned with this show and being able to tell these kind of stories.”

The Chi is available to watch on Paramount+ Premium.

