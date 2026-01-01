Jay-Z adds London show to career celebration

Jay-Z has expanded the celebration of his 30-year career by adding another show to his upcoming run of performances. He will perform at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 4, which is so far his only scheduled U.K. stop.

O2 and Virgin Media presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.co.uk.

The London show will follow Jay-Z’s three-night stand at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 11 and 12, celebrating Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint and his broader discography, respectively.

The performance also comes one week before he takes the stage in Paris and ahead of an Oct. 23 concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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