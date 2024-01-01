Jay-Z and Roc Nation promise $15 million to community surrounding Times Square casino bid

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

If Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s bid to open an NYC casino is approved, the surrounding Hell’s Kitchen community will benefit: Roc Nation announced it will donate $15 million to the area. It will also give NYC residents grants equal to 0.5 percent of the casino’s profits.

“We are New Yorkers. Supporting and providing opportunities for our neighborhoods and community isn’t just a part of Roc Nation’s ethos; it’s our collective responsibility. Any proposal that wins a gaming license will undoubtedly profit,” Hov said in a statement. “Our vision is to give back to New York and ensure that the Broadway community, Hell’s Kitchen, and the surrounding businesses and areas all benefit. And not just for a minute, but for the long-term.”

Jay’s bid is up against that of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, developer Stefan Soloviev, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and grocery store tycoon John Catsimatidis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.