Jay-Z releases ‘4:44’ bonus tracks to streaming services

As Jay-Z continues celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, he’s also honoring another milestone.

His album 4:44 turns nine years old on Tuesday; to commemorate the occasion, he’s released the bonus tracks “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” featuring Blue Ivy Carter and “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake to streaming services.

The three songs first appeared on the physical edition of the album, released in 2017, and were also available exclusively to Tidal subscribers.

Roc Nation also announced a free giveaway of the 4:44 cassette to the first 44 visitors at the JAŸ-Z 30 Dumbo Pop-Up.

4:44 remains Hov’s most recent solo album and finds him reflecting on infidelity, generational wealth, personal growth and family, among other things.

It features the title track, “Family Feud” featuring Beyoncé and “The Story of O.J.,” along with collaborations with his mother, Gloria Carter, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Damian Marley, James Blake and Frank Ocean. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

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