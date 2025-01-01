Jay-Z withdraws call for sanctions against accuser’s attorney

Stewart Cook/CBS

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter withdrew his request for sanctions against the attorney representing the woman who accused him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape.

A brief letter to the judge did not include a reason for the withdrawal.

“We write on behalf of Defendant Shawn Carter to respectfully request that Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice. We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice,” the letter from Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro said.

Spiro had sought to sanction the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, for lack of diligence prior to filing a lawsuit alleging Carter and Combs assaulted the woman when she was 13. Both men have denied the allegations.

