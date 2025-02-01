Jeezy announces Las Vegas residency, new ‘Gangsta Grillz’ project with DJ Drama

Jeezy recently ended his TM:101 Live tour, but the symphonic experience will continue in the form of a Las Vegas residency. He shared the news at a recent press conference, noting the shows will feature a 101-piece orchestra — a jump up from the 26-piece orchestra he performed with on tour.

“I think your art, in music, whatever your contribution is, it should grow with you. You gotta think big. You gotta think colossal. To take this tour around the Midwest, down South and everywhere we’ve been before going to Vegas, it’s just a proof of concept,” said Jeezy. “I’ve always wanted to have a residency because I feel that if you build it, they will come.”

“I don’t know, to date, anyone that’s gone to Vegas with a 101-piece orchestra, so that’s something I wanted to do first,” he continued. “I feel like the culture should own that.”

Jeezy’s residency will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The first part, TM: 101 Live – The Masquerade, will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The second leg, dubbed TM:101 Live — The Nutcracker, is set to take place from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21.

He will be joined by DJ Ace and by DJ Drama, with whom Jeezy will soon release a Gangsta Grillz project.

“Still Snowin’ is a Gangsta Grillz,” Jeezy said in the conference. “Sep. 28 (when it releases) is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.