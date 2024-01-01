Jeezy, Brandon T. Jackson star in upcoming movie ‘Trap City’

Kyyba Films/Anchored Lens Productions

Jeezy stars in and executive produces an upcoming urban drama, Trap City. He takes on the role of Reverend Lylee, opposite Brandon T. Jackson‘s Deshawn, portraying a struggling rapper who makes money as a drop man for a drug kingpin. His song goes viral hours before he gets arrested, which ironically makes him more famous. But it’s the attempt on his life that forces him to decide whether he’ll testify against his boss or take the L in his career and go to prison.

“Trap City sheds light on the realities of fame, power, and the sacrifices we make to overcome adversity,” Jeezy says. “This film is a powerful narrative that I know will resonate with audiences.”

“Trap City holds a mirror to society’s allure of fame and power. It reflects the intricate tapestry of contemporary life, shedding light on how power can uplift or shatter the human spirit,” adds Tel K. Ganesan, who wrote, directed and produced the film.

Trap City also stars Clifton Powell, Erica Pinkett, Omar Gooding and international stars Yogi Babu, GV PrakashKumar, Nepoleon Duraisamy and Tarina Patel. It will debut in select theaters across the U.S. on Dec. 13 and will later be released on video on demand.

The trailer is now available to watch on YouTube.

