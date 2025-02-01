Jeezy teams with Eastside Gulf for limited-edition golf merch

Jeezy has partnered with lifestyle golf brand Eastside Golf for a limited-edition collection that brings hip-hop culture to golf attire. The goal, according to a press release, is to appeal to younger audiences while addressing the sport’s diversity challenges.

“Golf has always been about precision, strategy, and mental toughness—the same qualities that built my career,” said Jeezy. “Partnering with Eastside Golf allows us to show young people that this game belongs to everyone, not just country clubs. We’re bringing that same energy I put into my music straight to the course.”

“Collaborating with an artist like Jeezy is what Eastside Golf represents— authenticity, breaking barriers, and inspiring change,” added Eastside Gold founder Olajuwon Ajanaku. “His influence in music and culture, combined with our mission to diversify golf, creates something powerful. This isn’t just apparel; it’s a movement.”

Jeezy’s collection has launched through Eastside Golf’s website and select retail partners, with a total of six pieces featuring his Snowman logo, which was altered to look like it’s swinging a golf club.

The launch of the collaboration will be celebrated Monday with an event taking place in Atlanta and featuring conversations with Jeezy, Olajuwon, Ryan Cameron, Chris Womack and more. The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

