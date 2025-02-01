Jeezy to livestream TM:101 Live tour finale on YouTube

Fans who were unable to join Jeezy in person for his TM:101 Live tour still have a chance to participate in the festivities. The rapper is set to livestream his final show at Fox Theatre in Detroit on his YouTube channel.

“I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere. Whether you couldn’t get a ticket or we couldn’t make it to your city, this stream is my way of bringing the show to you,” Jeezy said in a statement. “You’ve supported me from day one, and I want everyone—no matter where you are—to feel part of this historic night. This is for all of us, worldwide.”

“This is hip-hop and music history in the making,” added Leo Bennet, Jeezy’s touring partner. “No hip-hop artist has ever taken a production of this magnitude nationwide, and the results have been absolutely magical.”

Jeezy’s TM:101 Live tour is black-tie event celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. It features a symphonic reimagining of the album’s songs featuring The Color of Noize Orchestra. Derrick Hodge and Adam Blackstone conducted and arranged the sold-out tour.

The livestream will air Friday from 8:30 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET.

