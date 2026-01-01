Jeezy will ‘take you on a journey’ in his 2026 Las Vegas residency, ‘The Legend of the Snowman’

Jeezy played four shows in Sin City in late 2025, and now he’s headed back to Las Vegas. He has announced a 10-date residency, The Legend of the Snowman, marking his return to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

He shared the news Wednesday night at the Vibes & Views series, hosted by PopViewers founder and CEO Chris Witherspoon, unveiling a trailer that has since been posted to his Instagram.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Jeezy says the experience will once again be produced by Adam Blackstone. “He’s producing the show with me. Derrick [Hodge] is doing all the music, and The Color of Noize will be back, so we doing that. We spinning the block,” he said. The event will also remain a black-tie affair.

Some things, however, have changed for this run, including the theme, which will now be centered on The Legend of the Snowman. It will also celebrate his full career, rather than just the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

“I’m gonna take you on a journey. So if you’ve been riding with me since day one or just started riding with me yesterday, we gonna go from front to back, back to front. So everything you’ve experienced for two decades will be a part of the show,” he said. “This is The Legend of the Snowman, so it’s gonna go through the whole discography. It’s not gonna just be based on one album.”

The Legend of the Snowman residency kicks off May 1. A presale is underway using the code SNOWMAN. A general sale starts Monday at noon ET via Ticketmaster and Jeezy’s website.

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