Jennifer Hudson’s reign as Princess of Christmas continues with new campaign

Jennifer Hudson is really leaning into her self-proclaimed title of Princess of Christmas. Her holiday album, The Gift of Love, has been succeeded by her “Love is in this House” Old Navy campaign.

In it, she hosts family, friends and Old Navy’s Magic the Dog as they prepare for and enjoy the holidays, singing her rendition of “Winter Wonderland” while dressed in some of the brand’s clothes.

“Old Navy has always been one of my favorite places to shop, and I’ve always loved its holiday commercials. I mean, what bigger traditions are there than holiday traditions?” JHud says in a statement to People. “That’s why Old Navy has always resonated with me. So to now be in one and partner with them is a dream.”

To make things better, Old Navy will be selling her holiday album at select stores in Chicago, LA, New York and Vegas, where she’ll be headed on tour.

“To think I get to go into Old Navy and one, shop, and two, see my holiday album, that’s a Christmas gift in itself for me,” Hudson says.

She later continues, “Old Navy has given me a gift by having the spot, allowing me to be a part of people’s homes. When they have their televisions on, they’re seeing the Old Navy family celebrating the holiday season and hearing ‘Winter Wonderland.’ So if my song becomes a part of everyone’s holiday traditions, I would never need another Christmas gift. That would be the ultimate Christmas gift to me.”

The Gift of Love is comprised of 15 songs, including “Almost Christmas” with boyfriend Common.

“Being on her holiday album, The Gift of Love, it was one of those things that happened organically,” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “The album is amazing … I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

