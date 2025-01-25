Jhené Aiko left to ‘start from stratch’ after losing home in LA wildfires

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for GQ

Jhené Aiko lost her home as a result of the wildfires in Los Angeles. She announced the news while sharing her prayers for the city and those affected by the fires.

“Praying for everyone this morning,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. “Those who lost their home. those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets. praying for the world. let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion.”

“Me and my children’s home is gone. burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy,” she continued in a second Story. “Thankful we still have each other starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

The LA wildfires have displaced over 100,000 residents and killed at least five people. The Game has stepped in to help 10 families who need help evacuating.

“Me & [talent manager Travis Wilson] are helping 10 families effected [sic] by the fires here get into @airbnb for a week free of charge,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

