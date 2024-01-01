Jhené Aiko on ‘Twenty 88’ ﻿sequel: “That door is always open”

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Jhené Aiko may be busy, but she says there’s still hope for the sequel to her Twenty 88 project with Big Sean. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she says the “door is always open” for that album.

“Me and Sean are the same in that sense, where we’re always working on a bunch of stuff at once. … It’s one of those things where we’re intuitive and sort of go with the flow when it comes to what we’re working on and what we’re putting out at the time,” she says. “So we’ll see.”

Jhené’s been busy on her Magic Tour and in mommy mode, as her kids are also on the road. She’s also selling her own sound-bowl line, Allel jewelry and more, all while working on some new music.

“Making music is my therapy and it’s also my hobby. It’s what I do whenever I have free time,” she says. “Now there’s lots being worked on. It’s just about putting everything where it goes and getting it all together.”

Meanwhile, Sean has been in the studio trying to complete his album. Amid his absence, Jhené says FaceTime has been their primary form of contact.

“He’s staying in touch with the baby, and it’s something that we’re both used to,” she says. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, working and touring and stuff like that.”

Jhené’s next show is on July 31 in her hometown of LA, with openers Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, Umi and DJ Starrza, who all bring something unique to the stage. “I feel like everyone here is really in that magical spirit,” she says. “We do what we can to spread glitter and rose petals everywhere, get everyone in that whimsical state of mind. I am super grateful for that.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.