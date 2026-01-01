JID says European/UK leg of God Does Like World Tours is ‘a celebratory event’

JID has a lot to celebrate, so he’s doing it on the road. The rapper kicked of the European/U.K. leg of his God Does Like World Tours on March 2, which he confirmed will be a little different from the shows on his U.S. run.

“We always tailor or make sure each show is kind of like a fingerprint, like all different,” he told ABC Audio ahead of its start. “We have some things that we’re planning for this tour and it’s definitely going to be different. And it’s going to be great.”

“[We’re] just celebrating the album, celebrating the nominations, celebrating seeing my fans on this side of the water,” he continued. “It’s all a blessing to be able to do that … So I just take it in stride and make sure I put on the best show that I can for my fans and just celebrate it all. ‘Cause it’s going to be a celebratory event.”

The album JID is celebrating is his latest, God Does Like Ugly. It earned a best rap album nomination while its single “Wholeheartedly” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack was nominated for best melodic rap performance at the 2026 Grammys — an experience he generally enjoyed.

“It was amazing. It’s just cool being around like your peers and other amazing artists and creatives just in the field and being celebrated,” he said. “Whether it’s like a nomination or whether you just there just to be around the moment. That was cool for sure. I had a great time.”

He said it gave him momentum to continue working hard in his career.

“The Grammys…leaves you inspired and it kinda makes you wanna go again,” he said. “So [I’ll] just keep on making the music that I love and be truthful, making sure everything I do is true.”

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