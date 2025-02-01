JID says new project is coming soon

Ser Baffo/Paramount+

A new JID album is on the horizon. While at the Undercover show at Paris Fashion Week, he revealed to i-D Magazine that he’s completed a new project.

“It’s done. It’s turned in – it’s been turned in. It’s coming really f****** soon,” he says of the album. “It’s been a long time in the making and all the t’s are crossed and my i’s are dotted so I think we in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years.”

Elsewhere in the chat with i-D, JID revealed Beyoncé, Sly Stone and Earl Sweatshirt are his three dream collaborations.

His last album, The Forever Story, came out in 2022. In 2023, he teased a joint album with Metro Boomin.

