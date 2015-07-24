Jill Scott thanks fans for their patience as she announces first album in more than a decade

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott‘s first album in more than a decade is officially on the way.

The project is described as “equal parts magic, medicine, and mastery” and a body of work that “leans heavily into the power of connectivity, humanity, and collective home,” according to a press release.

Features on the project include Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too $hort, with Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright and VT Tolan receiving producer credits. Visual artist Marcellus is the man behind the artwork.

Now available for preorder, To Whom This May Concern is set to arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. “Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!!” Jill writes on Instagram. “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears.”

Ahead of the release, Jill is giving fans a preview with the lead single, “Beautiful People,” which is now available on streaming services.

Her last album, Woman, dropped on July 24, 2015.

