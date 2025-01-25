Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Black Music Action Coalition announce grants, fundraiser for those affected by LA fires

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

The Black Music Action Coalition, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have teamed up with ASCAP and Wasserman Foundation for their third annual BMAC x Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Music Maker Grants, which will be presented to a few Black music producers and songwriters at a ReStore and ReBuild L.A. fundraiser on Jan. 29.

Honorees will be recognized with help from Amazon Music Rotation, HarbourView Equity Partners and Independent Artist Group, with proceeds from the fund going toward Black residents and local businesses via the BMAC LA Fire Relief Fund.

“Black Music Action Coalition is proud to continue our partnership with the incomparable Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis to celebrate the future of the music industry and to create a night of healing to raise funds for L.A. fire relief efforts,” BMAC co-founder, president and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said in a statement. “We hope to address the immediate needs of LA residents, support local businesses and musicians in need of revenue and continue our ongoing work to create access and opportunities for the next generation of songwriters, producers and artists — emphasizing the importance of not only restoring businesses and rebuilding homes, but restoring hope and rebuilding the spirit.”

“Music is a divine art that has always played a vital role in healing during times of adversity,” Jam and Lewis added. “From ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ to ‘We Are the World,’ ‘Wake Up Everybody’ and our own ‘Optimistic,’ songs have the power to uplift and raise our spirits while also providing critical financial support for rebuilding. We encourage these young music makers to create the soundtrack for recovery and healing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.