Joey Bada$$ continues ‘Time Will Tell’ documentary series with ‘Lonely at the Top’

Joey Bada$$ continues to let fans in with “Lonely at the Top” from his Time Will Tell documentary series.

The second episode finds him working on his Lonely at The Top mixtape. Fans will see the studio sessions and cameos from Busta Rhymes and Hitmaka, as well as hear studio demos, unreleased songs and an early version of Joey’s song “SupaFlee.”

The episode is now available to watch on YouTube.

Directed by Waqas Ghani, Time Will Tell generally gives fans “their most intimate look yet at Joey Bada$$ as he reflects on the 2025 burnout that forced him to slow down, the canceled tour that reshaped his perspective, and the personal experiences that transformed him as an artist, father, and creative, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life,” according to a press release.

He’s paired that with a Time Will Tell residency taking place at Blue Note jazz club. He’s set to perform at the Los Angeles location from Aug. 29-31, with New York dates set for Sept. 5-7, taking the stage with a live band. It wil find him taking fans on a journey through his more than a decade of his catalog and career.

Tickets are now available at his website.

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