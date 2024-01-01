John Legend’s headlining Move Afrika tour in Rwanda and Nigeria

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

John Legend has been tapped as a headliner for Global Citizen’s 2025 Move Afrika tour.

The trek will begin Feb. 21, with Move Afrika: Kigali taking place at BK Arena in Rwanda. He’ll then make his way to Nigeria Feb. 25 for a stop at the Palms in Lagos.

“I’m honored and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of the Move Afrika tour — an initiative that not only brings unforgettable shows, but also creates entrepreneurship and job opportunities, empowering young people to engage with Africa’s growing music and creative industries,” John said in a statement. “Africa has always been a global cultural powerhouse, and it’s an honor to be part of the future of live music on the continent.”

Move Afrika, a Gold Citizen and pgLang partnership, is a first-of-its-kind international music tour that creates “job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations” via live music. The first one took place in December 2023, with pgLang’s Kendrick Lamar as the headliner.

