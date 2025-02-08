Joint Chiefs Chairman Brown on list to possibly be removed from post by Hegseth

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Gen. CQ Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s top admiral, are among the list of general officers provided to Congress this week indicating that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could fire or remove from their current jobs, according to two U.S. officials.

Brown serves as the president’s senior military advisoer and has been chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 2023, his four year tenure is supposed to end in 2027.

Franchetti has been the Chief of Naval Operations since November 2023.

Both officers had previously been criticized by Hegseth prior to his becoming defense secretary during the Trump administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

