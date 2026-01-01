Jon Batiste cancels shows due to ‘personal circumstances’

Jon Batiste is canceling some upcoming shows due to “personal circumstances.”

The musician made the announcement in a post shared on the Instagram page of Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was scheduled to play on Thursday.

“Hello! As I navigate some personal circumstances, I unfortunately need to cancel a portion of my upcoming performance dates including at the Westville Music Bowl on August 13th,” the message read.

“As we continue the rollout and release of my new albums, Monk Meditations and Monk Movements, my team and I are finding new ways and opportunities to share live music with you,” he continued. “There’s much more to come, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

The message added that refunds would be available at point of purchase. Batiste ended by thanking fans for their understanding and support. He did not specify what personal circumstances led to the cancellation.

His shows at TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann in Philadelphia on Friday and at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on Saturday were also canceled.

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