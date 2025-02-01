JT says City Girls breakup was hard but ‘bound to happen’

Disney/Randy Holmes

JT is far removed from her days as one half of City Girls. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she says it was difficult to move forward, but also says the breakup with Yung Miami was inevitable.

“Anybody who was ever in a group will say how hard it is to go into a solo career,” she says. “I feel like we were doing our own thing for so long and it was like—and I don’t mean this harshly—but it was bound to happen.”

“It’s not what I wanted, but it was what was destined to happen,” JT says of the group’s split. “But I don’t feel regretful about it. I feel happy, in control, and like I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

After leaving City Girls, JT launched her career as a solo artist, releasing singles “No Bars,” “Okay” and her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella. She tells Cosmopolitan that she often finds herself “fighting to be myself versus what the consumer who knows me from back then wants me to be,” but notes she’s still prepared to evolve and take her fans along with her.

“I’m really ready to push myself to take them into another world,” she says. “We’ve been at the club together—let’s go somewhere else.”

As JT continues to make music “for the divas, the It Girls, and the gays,” she says one day she hopes to get some recognition from the Recording Academy.

“I do want a Grammy before it’s all said and done. But even if I never get a Grammy in my life, I’m still going to feel like I’m successful,” she tells Cosmopolitan. “And you know what I will do? Get one of those humanitarian awards for doing something really good for the community.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.