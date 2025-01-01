JT talks accomplishing the impossible with solo career: ‘I knew that I could do it’

Disney/Randy Holmes

JT feels like she accomplished the impossible when she successfully became a solo artist. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for its Possibility Issue, she shares that others were initially skeptical about her taking the step.

“This is something that a lot of people didn’t think I could do, but I knew that I could do it. And it was seamless! It didn’t seem forced,” she said. “And I’m not gonna lie, I had my doubts because I’m forever a City Girl and it all felt so scary at first.”

“I had my ‘what if?’ moments but I believe in myself in every aspect of life—even when I was a scammer, I believed in myself,” she continued. “I took that energy and put it into my work and the outcome has been nothing but positive. I can’t let the noise get to me. You gotta ride the momentum.”

JT released her debut solo EP, City Cinderella, in 2024 and is “excited” and “grateful” for the reaction she’s received thus far.

“I’ve been rapping for a long time, and [City Girls] always had fans, but we mostly had people that wanted to more so emulate the lifestyle that we were portraying at the time,” she explained. “I feel like with City Cinderella, they’ve been able to get to know me and meet me. It’s been amazing toI build more of a fandom and a safe space for my fans.”

In 2025, JT hopes to “experiment more with my beat selections” and “just elevate myself musically.”

“I don’t want to stay in a box. I want to just do the unthinkable this year—I wanna have an unthinkable year!” she said. “I want to be radical and fun and be the most ghetto rock star I could ever be.”

