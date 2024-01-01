JT talks ‘City Cinderella’ EP, upcoming tour and more

Quality Control Music/Motown

JT is just days away from sharing her new project, City Cinderella, with the world. With a 16-song track list, however, she wants to make it clear that it is “definitely a mixtape.”

“People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she tells Paper magazine, noting she “didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it.” “This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts.”

Her goal with City Cinderella is to simply “win, to create a project of my own.” “I just wanted to authentically be myself and make music,” the rapper adds.

With a supporting tour kicking off in August, JT says she’s “so geeked” about seeing her supporters. “That is what I’m really, really most excited for, to see my fans be able to buy merch in the venues, do meet-and-greets, you know, like the real tour experience — because we had some rough days at them clubs, baby,” she says. “I’m happy for my fans to really get to sit down and get professional treatment, with real production and all that s***.”

When asked where she’d like to be in seven years, JT sees herself being a huge star, having a successful business and family, positively affecting the community and building a “juvie house for unfortunate kids.”

“It’s a lot I want to do in seven years, which will come fast, ‘cause baby, time be going by fast,” she says. “You would think that seven years is a long time from now, but it’s actually tomorrow.”

“I see myself being who I am, who I know I could be,” she then answers. “Which is larger than life.”

