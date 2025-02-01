JT talks emotional Rolling Loud moment, ‘echoey’ new project, fashion and more

Disney/Randy Holmes

When JT performed her first solo set at Rolling Loud Miami in December, it was just days after she’d planned the funeral for her younger brother JR, hence her emotional performance of “No Bars.” She reflects on the moment in an interview for i-D, noting she was proud she pushed through despite the circumstances.

“I couldn’t really grieve, and in that final f****** moment I was like, ‘Look at you, girl, you a soldier. You ate that and you did it seamlessly.’ I wasn’t missing any steps and didn’t look like what I was going through, and I was going through so much,” she says. “‘No Bars’ is the epitome of my personality. When I hear it, I tell myself, ‘Look how far you came off of that song. It ain’t even no pop record. It ain’t no hook. It’s just you being you all the way through and through.’”

“No Bars” marked JT’s first solo release, while City Cinderella is her first solo EP. She describes her next project as “echoey” and has a new street song, “Ran Out,” meant to make her “feel like a bad b****.”

On the fashion front, JT is turning heads, but she says that’s no surprise.

“I’ve been an It girl,” she says. “I’m always going to be an It girl. I’ve been one before I was a rapper—all five mugshots. You can go to my Facebook and Myspace, I’ve always been cool. I’ve never been no lame. I’ve always been popular in my city. It didn’t take for me to f****** bleach my eyebrows to get b****** to realize I’ve been putting them on.”

