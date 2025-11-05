Judge denies Diddy’s request to delay trial

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal sex trafficking trial will begin in May as scheduled after the judge on Friday denied a defense request for a two-month adjournment.

Given that trial is not scheduled to begin until May 5 with jury selection, Judge Arun Subramanian said it was “unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare,” especially with four different law firms now representing Combs.

Newly hired defense attorney Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer, joined the defense table during a hearing but did not speak.

The judge agreed to allow alleged victims to testify under pseudonyms. Cassie Ventura is expected to testify under her own name.

The judge agreed with a defense request to receive outtakes of interviews conducted for a documentary produced by Warner Bros. The interviews were conducted with potential trial witnesses.

Combs appeared in jailhouse beige and was given a moment at the end of the hearing to communicate with his mother and one of his sons. He told them “I love you” and “We’re good.”

