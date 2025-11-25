Juelz Santana says learning math, financial literacy is more important than learning to read

Juelz Santana doesn’t believe it’s necessary for kids to learn how to read. He contends in a recent episode of the No Funny S*** show that it’s not as important as learning about financial literacy.

“By the time they get to ninth grade they should be learning how to start businesses, but they don’t really need to learn how to read,” he said.

Though he clarified that people are not “supposed to be illiterate,” he doubled down on his argument that reading comes second to learning math, as there are ways to survive without knowing how to read.

“You could listen to a book on YouTube. You can still obtain the information. You don’t have to know how to read. … I believe common sense is better than everything,” Juelz said, noting he recently listened to Robert Greene‘s The 48 Laws of Power.

He even pushed back on host Kenny “KP” Supreme, who argued that reading is essential to reviewing and understanding contracts.

“Reading is just when people want to embarrass you and try to play you … or, ‘You can’t read your contract.’ Anybody who said you can’t read your contract, they didn’t read their contract,” Juelz said. “They had a lawyer read their contract. They just saying it to be funny.”

The full episode is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.