Jury hears recording of Cassie threatening man who said he had ‘freak off’ video

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Cassie Ventura has taken the witness stand for the fourth consecutive day to continue her cross-examination in the trial against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The testimony picked up where it left off Thursday, with defense attorney Anna Estevao asking about more instances of jealousy. The jury then heard a dramatic recording of a March 2014 conversation in Atlantic City between Ventura and a man called Sugit, who claimed he had seen her in a sexually explicit video taken during a “freak off.”

“Tell me what exactly you saw,” Ventura is heard telling Sugit. “You told me somebody else was in there f****** me.”

A moment later her voice is heard rising.

“You have it? Why didn’t you show me?” Ventura said. “Because I’m not disrespectful,” Sugit is heard answering.

“You’ve had it the whole time?” Ventura said. “It’s my f****** life and I’ll kill you. I’ll kill you if you don’t show me. Pull it up. If you have it pull that s*** up or I’m going to kill you!”

Ventura is heard telling Sugit, “We’re staying here until you show me that s***. I’m going to kill you, I don’t give a f***. I’ll kill you because you’re f****** with me!”

Ventura testified about another time she said she became concerned about a sex tape, one taken by one of the male escorts who participated in a “freak off.”

“I was in the room with him and I saw the phone up so I told Sean about it after,” Ventura testified.

“You were concerned he was recording?” Estevao asked. “Yes,” Ventura answered.

“What happened when you told Mr. Combs your suspicion?” Estevao asked. “He said, ‘I’ll take care of it,’” Ventura responded.

Ventura testified she also grew concerned that some of the male escorts hired for “freak offs” were participating in a reality television show featuring the escort service she said she and Combs used.

She then testified she has been taking Suboxone, a treatment for opiate addiction, since 2022.

In 2023, Ventura attended a 45-day in-patient treatment program in Arizona that included neuro-feedback therapy and EMDR, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, a psychotherapy technique meant to help process distressing memories, according to her testimony.

“You understood that you were being treated for PTSD?” Estevao asked. “Yes,” Ventura testified. She denied being treated for sex or love addiction, which the facility also offers.

The testimony has been interrupted by calls for conferrals between the parties.

The judge called a recess to remind the defense of his rules and to impose new ones.

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy twice weekly for real-time updates on the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

