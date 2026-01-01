Juvenile is back with ‘Boiling Point,’ first solo album in more than a decade

It’s been a little “Slow Motion,” but Juvenile is back with Boiling Point, his first solo project in over a decade.

The album was inspired by the response to his Tiny Desk performance, which helped him reconnect with his fans.

“It all started from the ‘Tiny Desk’ thing,” he tells Revolt. “I realized what my fans wanted, right? It got me closer to my fans, and we developed this relationship to where I feel like I owe them my album.”

“I owe it not only to them, I owe it to myself and my family,” he continues. “You know, my kids done grew up, so they didn’t have an opportunity to see me and know what it’s like. So, I think it’s great for me and my kids too.”

Boiling Point features guest appearances from Mannie Fresh, Birdman, B.G., DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Jacquees, Trombone Shorty, Dee-1 and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the remix to “B.B.B.”

Juvenile says the collaboration came together thanks to fan demand, adding Meg’s team also reached out to make it happen. Megan also spoke to Billboard about the collaboration.

“When I heard the song, I said…’I know this ain’t my Juvie sounding like this,'” Meg recalled. “I was like, ‘Juvenile, you don’t want me to be on this?’… I was like, ‘Oh wait, friend, send me the instrumental, we’re going to go ahead and give the people what they want!'”

“So he definitely owes me one for my album,” she said. “The hotties ain’t ready for that.”

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